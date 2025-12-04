/30 years of DDLJ! Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil 'Raj-Simran' bronze statue in London

Google Preferred
Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 23:18 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 23:18 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in London Photograph: (X/Shah Rukh Khan)

Story highlights

Released in 1995, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic movies of their year. 

Thirty years after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became a cult classic of Indian romance, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited in London. In a befitting tribute to the movie, the duo revealed a bronze statue at Leicester Square, the famous hub that features several iconic figures. The statue is the first for an Indian movie.

In October 1995, director Aditya Chopra changed the landscape of romance in the Indian film industry forever as he introduced the two iconic characters, Raj and Simran, whose love story went on to transcend generations.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol unveil life-size Raj–Simran statue in London

In one of the most momentous occasions for India and Indian cinema, on Thursday (Dec 4), Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol came together to unveil the bronze statue. The two stars, known for their sweet bond, travelled to London to reveal the statue of Raj and Simran.

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

