/30 years of DDLJ! Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil 'Raj-Simran' bronze statue in London

Thirty years after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became a cult classic of Indian romance, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited in London. In a befitting tribute to the movie, the duo revealed a bronze statue at Leicester Square, the famous hub that features several iconic figures. The statue is the first for an Indian movie.

In October 1995, director Aditya Chopra changed the landscape of romance in the Indian film industry forever as he introduced the two iconic characters, Raj and Simran, whose love story went on to transcend generations.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol unveil life-size Raj–Simran statue in London

