The flags in several US buildings were seen in half-mast amid reports of renewed Iran war and assassination threats to US President Donald Trump. The pictures of flag at half mast on the White House also led to online chatter with users pointing out that Trump had mentioned he went to the Walter Reed Hospital justa a day ago. The incident also comes as Iran published a list of people they would “seek revenge” from for killing former irqanian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The list included Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Rumour mills also went wild after the sudden demise of Trump's strong ally and Iran war hawk Senator Lindsey Graham.

Real reason REVEALED

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The real reason for flags in half mast in the white House and other state buildings is an announcement by US President Donald Trump. As a tribute to his “dear friend” Graham, Trump announced seven-day national mourning and said that American flags across the United States will be flown at half-mast until Saturday evening (July 18) in honour of South Carolina's late Senator.

However, users online went on a speculation mode as Trump, the oldest person to be at the top post in the US, announced in a Truth Social post on July 11 that he underwent a medical checkup at the Walter Reed Hospital. This sudden hospital visit and concerns about Trump's health led to more speculations. Trump said in the post that he “just finished” a “perfect” physical examination, adding that he takes a physical test every six months. He also claimed that he is the first President of United States to undergo cognitive test thrice. Despite concerns over his gaffes, he claimed that he answered every question right.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump paid tribute to Graham, saying: "A truly great man who achieved so much for our country and his beloved home state of South Carolina, I am ordering all American flags throughout the United States lowered to half-mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M. GOD BLESS YOU, LINDSEY!" Trump wrote. In a separate Truth Social post, the US President remembered Graham as a "true American patriot" and one of the greatest senators he had known.