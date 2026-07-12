/‘Lindsey Graham sent to hell’: Iranian state TV anchor congratulates citizens on Senator’s death

A video clip of an Iranian state TV anchor congratulating the people of Iran over the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, on Sunday has gone viral. Senator Lindsey Graham died following a “brief and sudden illness” on Saturday.

In the viral clip, the anchor can be heard using terms such as ‘warmongering’ and ‘anti-Iranian’ for Graham.

“I congratulate the great nation of Iran on Lindsey Graham, the warmongering, anti-Iranian, US senator, being sent to hell,” said the anchor on Iranian state TV, in a video shared by Iran International on X.

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The veracity of the video clip could not be independently confirmed.

Graham was ‘friend’ of Israel, pushed for war on Iran

Graham was a staunch supporter of Israel and advocated for strong US-Israel ties throughout his Senate career. A close ally of Trump, he had supported the Iran war and was also a major backer of Trump’s judicial appointments, immigration policies, and much of his foreign policy agenda.

Soon after his death, Trump mourned and posted on his social media, “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!”

The senator had just returned from Ukraine and announced an agreement on Friday with the Trump administration to move forward on a package of Russia sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned Graham’s death, calling him “a great friend of Israel” and “a cherished friend of mine.”

Netanyahu said Graham understood that the security of Israel and the US was inseparable and devoted his life to defending America, strengthening the US-Israel alliance and standing up for the free world.

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“Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend,” Netanyahu said.

South Carolina-born Graham was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994 before winning election to the Senate in 2002. He took office as senator in January 2003 and was seeking another term this year.

He also served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

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Graham, who was a lawyer by training, also served in the US Air Force and Air Force Reserve, retiring with the rank of colonel.

Graham was also one of Israel’s strongest supporters in the US Congress and a vocal backer of military action against Iran.

Graham, a leading advocate of a hawkish US foreign policy, died unexpectedly at the age of 71, his office announced on Sunday.