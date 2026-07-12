/Vietnam Police detain captain of speedboat that capsized killing 15 Indian tourists

Vietnamese police on Sunday detained the captain of a speedboat that capsized off southern Vietnam, killing 15 Indian tourists, for alleged violations of waterway transport safety regulations. The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members when it overturned on Saturday afternoon, shortly after leaving Hon May Rut Ngoai island near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island.

The captain, Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, is under investigation for alleged violations of waterway transport safety regulations, state media reported.

Sixteen survivors of the speedboat accident have been discharged from the hospital and are returning to India, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said on social media Sunday, while one remains in critical condition in the hospital.

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All 15 victims were on a company trip organised by Lava International, India’s smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer, for its employees, distributors, and retail partners, the company said.

Ashish Kumar, a 48-year-old distributor from the city of Guntur, said the party had split into three groups to travel between islands when he witnessed the accident from shore.

Kumar said there was no emergency medical care available at the shore when survivors were brought back.

Rough seas with waves up to 3 metres (10 feet) high hampered the rescue. Jet skis were able to reach survivors more easily than larger boats and brought them ashore one by one.

Bodies arrive in Ho Chi Minh City

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically passed away in the boat accident have reached Ho Chi Minh City.

After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh, the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest.

The embassy and the consulate teams are closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities, who are committed to providing all assistance for the earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India.

“We continue to pray for the early recovery of the one survivor at Phu Quoc Hospital,” said the Indian embassy in a post on X.