/After weeks of absence, Iran reveals when Mojtaba Khamenei will appear in public

Iran's state media has reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will finally make his public appearance for the first time since the US-Israeli attack on Iran. He is likely to lead a memorial ceremony for his father on Tuesday, although it remains unclear whether he will attend in person. The official notice was issued by Iran's Supreme Leader's office on July 12, 2026 and was carried out by the Tasnim News Agency.

The statement reads, "…we inform the lovers of the martyred Imam Mujahid; a commemoration ceremony by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Highness Ayatollah Seyyed Mujtaba Hosseini Khamenei, will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Imam Khomeini prayer room in Tehran."

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This comes as the six-day-long burial ceremony of the Iranian slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei concluded with the absence of his son Mojtaba Khamenei. Many of the leaders of the Islamic Republic, such as Senior Revolutionary Guard leaders, most notably General Ahmad Vahidi and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and top state negotiators have returned to public view. Ali Khamenei's three other sons, Mostafa, Masoud, and Meysam, were all publicly present throughout the marathon state funeral ceremonies. Mojtaba was appointed Supreme Leader by a clerical council 10 days after the US-Israeli assassination of Ali Khamenei and has remained absent ever since. His absence has fueled intense speculations and rumours.

Western intelligence claimed that he has reportedly suffered facial injuries and significant injury to one or both of his legs. However, Iranian officials have dismissed these reports as “psychological warfare”. Iranian state media has carefully controlled the narrative and messages around Mojtaba. Iranian intelligence has advised Mojtaba not to appear in public, as it would make it possible for the adversaries to keep tracking him using advanced technologies.

Following the conclusion of the funeral ceremony, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge, saying that it was the “will of the nation” and would be carried out, irrespective of whether they were present or not. It was one of the rare public messages from the Iranian Supreme Leader, who had remained sceptical as the US and Iran were negotiating for peace.