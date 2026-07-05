/Why is Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei absent from Ali Khamenei's funeral?

As political, religious and military leadership gathered to pay their respects, Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remained absent from the funeral of his father, the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Leading the funeral prayer were his three sons, Masoud, Meysam and Mostafa, alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and senior commanders. His continued absence after a period of uncertainty following the injuries in the strike has created concern among the mourners and supporters, as well as a topic of media speculation. It is unclear whether the late leader's successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, would make an appearance. An estimated 15 to 20 million people are expected to take part in the funerals, as there are several delegations from at least 70 countries.

Why is Mojtaba Khamenei absent?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Appointed as the supreme leader 10 days after his father’s death, his disappearance stands out among everyone. Sunday’s prayers at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla marked the first major public gathering of Iran’s leadership since the war.

"Until the last moment, before the prayer began, I kept telling those around me that I hoped (Mojtaba Khamenei) himself would come. That was our only wish," said one woman as reported by Tasnim news agency.

Many of the senior leaders of the Islamic Republic have returned to public view, but Mojtaba has remained absent. He has reportedly suffered facial injuries and significant injury to one or both of his legs, and is undergoing medical isolation as reported by Iran's state media, citing sources within his inner circle.

The State Media has carefully managed all information regarding Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, releasing exclusively written statements read by news anchors. There were reports that Israel had threatened to kill him. According to Iranian representatives, Mojtaba intended to personally lead the funeral prayers for his father. However, Iranian state intelligence intervened, warning that advanced tracking technology suggested that his public appearance would make it easier for adversaries to track him.