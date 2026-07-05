/8 shot in Brooklyn, New York, including 4 children, one woman in critical condition

At least eight people, including 4 children, were shot late at night on July 4 in Brooklyn, New York. One of them is said to be in critical condition. The New York Police responded to an emergency call on 2929 West 31st St at around 10:37 pm. The injured included two women and four children aged 4, 12, 7 and 6 as reported by ABC News.

Police have reportedly recovered a firearm at the scene, but no arrests have been made. ABC News reported, citing the NYPD, that all of them have been safely transferred to the hospital. According to the statement by the New York Police, a six-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, a 7-year-old boy was shot in both legs, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh. Seven of the shots were in stable conditions, while one woman, aged 21, was in critical condition. Police reported that the investigation is ongoing.