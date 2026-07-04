Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to US President Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of US Independence on behalf of the “1.4 billion Indians”. In a post on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump, highlighted the two nations' strategic partnership, limitless potential, shared commitment to democratic values and rule of law.

“On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence. India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, the rule of law and the limitless potential of our people makes our friendship a force for global good. May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights,” wrote PM Modi.

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The US embassy in India also shared a collaborative video to commemorate the major milestone branding under the "America 250 initiative". The video featured a strong bilateral partnership of India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump sharing a handshake during a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit and a message from the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying, “India is the world's largest democracy, and America is the oldest". The video also featured messages from prominent Indian icons across sports, arts, and business.