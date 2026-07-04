/Australia probes chilling death threat ahead of PM Modi's Melbourne event

Australian authorities have launched an investigation following a disturbing death threat that surfaced on a social media post announcing the arrival of PM Modi, as reported by Australia Today. The threat was in a Facebook post by the Australia India Foundation announcing the “Melbourne Meets Modi” community event. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Melbourne on July 9 for a community event at the Marvel Stadium. The comment was posted by a user named Abu Mustafa, translated from Arabic, which reads- “the roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death”.

The post triggered an immediate reaction from the Australian Federal Police, which has reportedly traced down the IP address. No arrests have been made yet. The claims which have been widely reported were not independently verified by WION. The Australian Federal Police had refused to make any comment, reported Australia Today

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The post was made by a community group Australia India Foundation, which has roughly 1,600 followers. It specialises in organising diaspora rallies. The Melbourne event is scheduled for July 9, 3:30 PM in local time.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Australia as part of his three-nation visit from July 6-11. He will at first visit Indonesia on July 6, then travel to Australia and conclude his trip in New Zealand. These types of Prime Ministerial visits usually involve a multi-layered security framework, foreign and host-nation security delegations. The Australian Today reported that the matter has been brought to the attention of the relevant authorities responsible for the Prime Minister's security arrangements.