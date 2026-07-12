/Strait of Hormuz ‘more important deterrent’ than dozens of atomic bombs, will protect it: Khamenei adviser

Mohsen Rezaee, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is a more important deterrent than dozens of atomic bombs and that Tehran would continue to defend it. “This strategic passage is more important than dozens of atomic bombs, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will protect it,” Rezaee, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was quoted as saying by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

After the Iranian military declared the vital shipping route closed ‘until further notice’ following the latest round of hostilities with the US, Rezaee said the Strait of Hormuz forms a key part of Iran’s deterrence strategy and plays a critical role in safeguarding the country’s national interests.

“The Strait of Hormuz is one of the components of the country’s deterrence and plays a decisive role in ensuring security and national interests,” he said, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

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“Hormuz acts as a strategic deterrent, and Iran will protect the country’s interests and security by relying on its defence capabilities and national strength,” he added.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and carries around one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil shipments. Any disruption to shipping through the key waterway has an immediate impact on global energy markets.

The closure of Hormuz, announced by Iran’s military, has fuelled fresh concerns over global oil supplies and pushed crude prices higher.

Rezaee’s remarks come as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate following the collapse of the June memorandum of understanding aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

The United States has pressed Iran to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has warned it may no longer consider itself bound by the agreement if US military operations against Iranian territory continue.

Qatar condemns Iranian attacks, calls them serious escalation

Qatar condemned the Iranian attacks on its territory and other Gulf states and Jordan on Sunday, calling them a “serious escalation that complicates efforts to contain tensions in the region,” according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Doha also urged all vessel owners to “temporarily suspend navigation and maritime activities” until further notice in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

At least three people in Qatar were injured on Sunday by debris from intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles.