/India monsoon: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in several states

A high tide was witnessed at Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across several parts of the country.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 12.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The weather agency has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, while heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has also forecast gusty winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Jharkhand.

Thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and West Madhya Pradesh, while lightning activity has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

The IMD has also predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Over the Arabian Sea, squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting up to 65 kmph are likely over parts of the central adjoining north Arabian Sea, along and off some parts of the north Gujarat coast adjoining the northeast Arabian Sea, Somalia adjoining the southwest Arabian Sea and Oman coasts.

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