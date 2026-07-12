/Three shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by Delhi police

Three shooters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested by Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday. They were allegedly planning to carry out multiple target killings after they received information through a network based abroad. The Delhi police were tracking them after inputs were received about the activity.

The arrested gang members were also wanted in several criminal cases in Delhi and had previously carried out targeted shootings, police said.

Jus last week, two alleged shooters having links to Lawrence Bishnoi-Hariram (Harry) Boxer gang were killed in an encounter in Haryana's Bahadurgarh by the Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Haryana Special Task Force (STF). The shooters were wanted for the murder of a gym owner Kapil, in Hansi on June 11- an incident caught on CCTV. The duo carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each.

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The arrests come amid increased scrutiny of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime network and its alleged international links.

The Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada.

The development comes amid US federal prosecutors pressing charges against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for their alleged role in organised criminal activities, including the alleged assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in 2023.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bishnoi and Brar were among several defendants charged as part of "Operation Hard Ball", a crackdown targeting alleged India-based organised crime groups involved in violent crimes, extortion and international narcotics trafficking.

The US authorities have also stated that an indictment is only an allegation and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.