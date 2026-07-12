/India declares national mourning for Qatar's 'Father Amir' Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

India has announced a day of national mourning on Monday, 13 July 2026, following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the former ruler widely credited with transforming Qatar into a global economic powerhouse and a close friend of India.

The Indian government said the national flag would fly at half-mast across all official buildings where it is regularly hoisted, and there would be no official entertainment for the day. The announcement came hours after the Amiri Diwan in Doha confirmed the passing of the 74-year-old Sheikh Hamad on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered heartfelt condolences, describing the late Sheikh as "a visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had last called on Sheikh Hamad in December 2020, while PM Modi met him during his visit to Qatar in February 2024. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju is expected to travel to Doha shortly to convey India's official condolences.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 before handing power to his son, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Even after abdication, he retained the title "Father Amir" and remained influential in state affairs until about two years ago. Under his leadership, Qatar discovered and used its vast natural gas reserves, turning the small Gulf nation into one of the world's richest per capita.

His fondness for India was well-known. During his reign, the Indian expatriate population in Qatar swelled to nearly one million, forming the backbone of the country's workforce and construction boom. Sheikh Hamad visited India officially in 1999, 2005 and 2012, and made several private trips. Indian officials often highlighted his warm personal engagement during high-level visits.

In Qatar, public mourning has been declared for four days starting Sunday. The current Amir, Sheikh Tamim, is scheduled to receive condolences from heads of state, ruling family members, dignitaries and citizens on 13, 14 and 15 July. The death has prompted tributes from across the Gulf and beyond.

His fondness for India was well-known. During his reign, the Indian expatriate population in Qatar swelled to nearly one million, forming the backbone of the country's workforce and construction boom. Sheikh Hamad visited India officially in 1999, 2005 and 2012, and made several private trips. Indian officials often highlighted his warm personal engagement during high-level visits.