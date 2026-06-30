/Amid SIR in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, WION answers some FAQs voters need to know

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a large-scale verification exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls has started in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Door-to-door exercise of verifying existing voter records has begun. So, as the exercise of verification process is being undertaken there are some questions that voters have to keep in mind.

What to do if you are not at your house or it is locked when the BLO arrives?

In such a case the Booth Level Officers (BLO) can hand the enumeration form to any adult family member or leave it at your residence. There is also the facility of completing the process online via the ECI Voter Service Portal or the Voter Helpline App.

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Are original documents required during the door-to-door visit?

There is no requirement for an original physical document when the BLO comes for verification process. Only details are required to be filled out in the pre-printed enumeration form.

How can I verify if my name is included?

You can easily verify your name through the ECI Voter Portal or connect with your local BLO using the "Book-a-call with BLO" facility on the app, or by dialing the toll-free helpline 1950.

Is the SIR linked to citizenship checks or welfare scheme exclusions?

This is not true as SIR is only an administrative exercise conducted under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with the sole aim of updating and cleaning electoral rolls. It does not determine broader citizenship or ration card status.

Can my name be deleted arbitrarily during this process?