/Israel election to take place on Oct 27, Netanyahu govt to complete its full term

The Knesset House Committee chairman, Likud MK Ofir Katz, announced on Sunday that the parliamentary elections in Israel will be held on October 27, the date set by law, as the current Knesset completes its full four-year term this week on July 17.

The date for the upcoming general elections was officially set for October 27 and will not be moved up, Katz said.

Coalition whip MK Ofir Katz (Likud) told the Knesset House Committee, “Ultimately, despite everything that was said, this Knesset is completing its full term, something that has not happened for more than 40 years.”

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He also praised the government’s term, saying, “We passed nine budgets and hundreds of laws that benefit the citizens of the State of Israel.”

The decision came after the bill to dissolve the Knesset passed its first reading in June, which could have moved the elections up from the original October 27 date set by law.

With the elections set to take place on October 27 as planned, this will be the first time since 1988 that elections have been held after a full four-year term.

This would mark the first election to be held on schedule in Israel in nearly 40 years, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition government will be the first to complete its full term in over 50 years.

Katz made the announcement during a House Committee discussion on legislation related to party financing ahead of the elections.

Knesset legal adviser Sagit Afik added during the discussion that the current Knesset “will complete its full term and will not be dissolved,” meaning no early dissolution bill is required.

The Knesset is expected to dissolve on Friday, and the coalition is seeking to secure as many political achievements as possible.

Opposition party leaders in the bloc seeking to replace PM Benjamin Netanyahu called for the establishment of a new government. Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman said, “On October 27, we will win.”

“We will replace the government of the October 7 massacre and establish a Zionist and statesmanlike government, and we will rebuild the country,” he added.