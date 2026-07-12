/Pakistani mother, Indian father, four children: Karnataka mixed citizenship case

Karnataka Police on Sunday arrested a Pakistani mother-son duo from Chikkaballapura district who have questionable national allegiance. The woman is reportedly married to an Indian man have four children. They have reportedly overstayed their visa and procured a ration card and a voter identity card. Further investigation is in progress into the highly complex “mixed citizenship” family structure.

The woman and her son are identified as Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen. The husband is Mohammed Ayub Khan, a resident of Bagepalli located roughly 75 km from Bengaluru. He had married the woman while he was working in the UAE, back in 2003. Their eldest son, 21-year-old Mohammed Fardeen, was born in Pakistan, while three others were born in India and hold Indian citizenship by birth. This makes Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen Pakistani, and Mohammed Ayub Khan and the other three kids Indian.

“Credible information was received that Farah Naz and her son Mohammed Fardeen, both Pakistani nationals, had obtained a ration card and voter ID,” said SP Kushal Chouksey in a statement. Both accused have been arrested, and their ration card and voter identity card have been cancelled. They are booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act and the Representation of the People Act.

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Can the mother-son duo become Indian citizens?

Both the mother and son duo could have secured Indian citizenship legally. As she was married to an Indian national, she had a legal pathway to apply for citizenship if under Section 5, Citizenship by Marriage of the Citizenship Act, 1955, mandated that she stay legally for seven years in India with a visa. Further, the son could also secure Indian citizenship because of his father under Section 4 Citizenship by Descent. But the process is complicated now due to their status as "illegal migrant" as they overstayed their visa and forged documents. They must resolve their criminal case under the Foreigners Act, and then obtain a renunciation certificate from Pakistan to be considered for Indian citizenship.