/Was Lindsey Graham poisoned? Laura Loomer points finger at Russia and Iran

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer flooded her X profile with posts relating to a foreign plot behind the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham. In a series of posts on the social media platform X, she suggested that Russia might be behind the “sudden” death of the Trump ally, and he might have been “poisoned”. She also argued that Iran called for his death five days ago. She questioned the meaning of the official explanation, “brief and sudden illness,” and death is highly suspicious and demanded a formal investigation. Graham had just returned to the United States from a high-profile trip to a war zone in Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss increasing sanctions against Russia.

"Persian media is now covering my calls for an investigation into the sudden death of Lindsey Graham after both the Iranian regime and Russian state media called for him to be assassinated. There needs to be a toxicology report conducted immediately. Threats against his life drastically escalated earlier this week. It’s not a conspiracy theory. We need to know if he was marked by Iran or Russia. @SecretService. There is enough evidence there to prompt an investigation," wrote Loomer in a social media post X.

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Loomer's social media frenzy mentioned an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue behind the expansionism of the Russian empire, who once called for "flattening" the US Senator approximately four months before the senator's sudden death. "It is worth noting Putin's advisor Alexander Dugin called for Lindsey Graham to be 'flattened' exactly 4 months ago,” said Loomer. Iran is the second primary target of the foreign interference theories of Loomer. She shared claims that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may have poisoned or assassinated the senator.

“5 days ago, the IRGC publicly called for Senator Lindsey Graham to be assassinated... He's been home for less than one day, and tonight, his staff said he passed away from a 'brief and sudden illness'. Was he poisoned by a foreign adversary...?” she wrote on her social media platform X.

While Russian and Iranian officials have not responded to these claims. Russian state media, Russia Today, on its Social Media Platform shared those claims with captions quoting Loomer, “There is enough evidence there to prompt an investigation”. Similarly, Iranian media also celebrated his death; the anchor called him anti-Iranian and congratulated the Iranian people for him being sent to “hell”.