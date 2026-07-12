/'Iran does not control the strait, Traffic is flowing': US Central Command says Strait of Hormuz open

A day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz was closed until further notice in response to US' fresh wave of strikes, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strait is "open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway.

Taking to X CENTCOM wrote, "The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations. Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing."

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Earlier Iran said "passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible," citing "illegal movements of the United States military forces in the region."

Iran attacks 5 gulf countries

Meanwhile, Iran on Sunday targeted US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, raising fears of a wider conflict in the region.

In a statement, the IRGC said that it destroyed a command and control centre and MQ9 drone hangars at the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan. It also warned of any further aggression by the Americans, vowing an “even stronger response”.

They also claimed to have targeted a ‌US radar site in Kuwait, attacked US aircraft carrier support and refueling platforms in Oman and destroyed a jet maintenance centre and command facility in Qatar.