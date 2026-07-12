/Karnataka transport minister on surprise inspection told to get off BMTC bus for not having change

Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh went on a surprise inspection while concealing his identity and was shocked on being asked by the conductor to get off a BMTC bus after he gave a Rs 100 currency note for not having the change. It may have been a rude shock for the minister, but it was exactly what commuters face in Bengaluru public transport every day.

The state transport minister travelled incognito in Bengaluru on Saturday evening and got a firsthand experience of the difficulties faced by commuters.

The minister wore a face mask as he travelled in more than 10 BMTC buses in a span of nearly two hours and witnessed the issues commuters often complain about.

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One BMTC bus even did not stop at the Fun World bus stop despite a passenger signalling to get down. Taking action on the spot, Suresh ordered the suspension of both the driver and conductor.

While travelling on a Hebbal-Nagashettyhalli route bus, the minister reportedly handed the conductor a Rs 100 note to buy tickets.

The conductor said he did not have change and asked the minister to get off the bus instead of issuing tickets.

The inspection did not end with the bus rides. The minister also travelled in an autorickshaw from Nagashettihalli. On getting down, the fare meter displayed Rs 30, but the driver demanded Rs 36. When questioned, the driver reportedly said the meter would be recalibrated.

The minister said surprise inspections would continue across Bengaluru to strengthen accountability, enforce discipline among transport staff, and improve the commuting experience for passengers.

The minister later shared videos of his experience to assess commuter services.

“Conducted a surprise field inspection by travelling on BMTC buses across Bengaluru to assess commuter experience firsthand. Ensuring safe, reliable, and accountable public transport remains our highest priority,” Byrathi wrote while posting the videos.

The minister’s post drew reactions from Bengaluru residents who urged him to focus on the condition and safety of BMTC buses.