/New voters need to submit parent's SIR details for inclusion in electoral rolls

New applicants seeking inclusion in electoral rolls will now have to furnish details related to their parents' Special Intensive Revision (SIR). This requirement was earlier applicable to existing voters not covered under previous revisions, officials said.

Form 6, the statutory form used by first-time voters, newly eligible citizens and deleted electors seeking fresh enrolment will have to furnish this requirement.

Though the form has not been formally amended through a gazette notification, the declaration has been introduced through administrative instructions and has become mandatory for online submissions, according to the election commission.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The statutory, downloadable version of Form 6 remains unchanged.

This change comes amid ongoing SIR, a large-scale verification exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls, in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

According to the new online form applicants must indicate if their own or their parents’ names were present in the last SIR, and if so, provide details such as assembly constituency, booth number, and serial number.

Though, it is not marked as mandatory to provide these details, the online form does not allow submission without completing this section.

What is SIR?

SIR is only an administrative exercise conducted under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with the sole aim of updating and cleaning electoral rolls. It does not determine broader citizenship or ration card status.

As the SIR process is ongoing in in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka here are some FAQs voters need to know

What to do if you are not at your house or it is locked when the BLO arrives?

In such a case the Booth Level Officers (BLO) can hand the enumeration form to any adult family member or leave it at your residence. There is also the facility of completing the process online via the ECI Voter Service Portal or the Voter Helpline App.

Are original documents required during the door-to-door visit?

There is no requirement for an original physical document when the BLO comes for verification process. Only details are required to be filled out in the pre-printed enumeration form.

How can I verify if my name is included?