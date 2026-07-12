US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday (July 11), according to a statement posted on Graham's official X account by his family. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement on X read. The statement also said that he died due to “a brief and sudden illness." Graham was a Republican Senator of South Carolina and a key aide of US President Donald Trump. Same statement was shared on his Facebook profile as well.

A report by the Jerusalem Post quoted NBC News stating that the emergency personnel responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at Graham’s home on Saturday night. Condoling his demise, US President Donald Trump said, “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed.” Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu also condoled his demise saying: “Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.” In our recent meeting, I said, “Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.” Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend."

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Who was Lindsey Graham?

Lindsey Graham was born in 1955 in Central, South Carolina, and went on to become the first member of his family to earn an undergraduate degree. In 1995, Graham joined the US Air Force Reserves and served the American military during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He retired from the Air Force Reserves in June 2015 at the rank of Colonel, having served his country in uniform for 33 years. Graham was elected to the United States Senate in 2002 and re-elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020, according to his official website.

Prior to serving in the Senate, Graham was elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994 as the first Republican from South Carolina. He also ran for president in 2016 and was a sharp critic of Trump but later became on his most loyal backers.



During the 2015–2016, when Graham sought the Republican nomination, he called Trump a "demagogue" and a "race-baiting xenophobic religious bigot." However, the relationship underwent a dramatic transformation after the two played golf together in 2017. Graham went on to become one of Trump's closest allies in Washington, frequently defending him on television and playing a key role in advancing the administration's conservative judicial nominees through the Senate. He remained closely aligned with the president on major issues despite taking a far staunch stance on foreign policy, particularly, Iran.