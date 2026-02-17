/Iran regime change on cards? Trump ally gives BIG HINT in Israel amid nuclear talks: 'His murderous regime...'

In a big statement, Republican senator Lindsey Graham who is seen as close to US President Donald Trump has said that if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stays in power, it is a big win for Tehran. His remarks suggested that America is planning a military action against Iran within “weeks, not months.” This comes as US and Iran are holding second round of nuclear talks. Trump has not ruled out military option in Iran, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the main condition for the US-Iran nuclear deal would be stopping of uranium enrichment. He also hinted at a potential regime change saying the “risk of regime change is real.” "There are unknowns. But let me just say this, I’m willing to take that risk. I think the Iranian people have the potential to be a great ally of the United States, Israel and the region,” Graham said.