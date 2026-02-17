/Iran regime change on cards? Trump ally gives BIG HINT in Israel amid nuclear talks: 'His murderous regime...'

Lindsey Graham signalled a possible US decision on Iran within weeks as nuclear talks continue in Geneva. While Washington weighs diplomacy and military options, Tehran has responded with warnings and drills, raising fears of escalation and potential regime change tensions.
In a big statement, Republican senator Lindsey Graham who is seen as close to US President Donald Trump has said that if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stays in power, it is a big win for Tehran. His remarks suggested that America is planning a military action against Iran within “weeks, not months.” This comes as US and Iran are holding second round of nuclear talks. Trump has not ruled out military option in Iran, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the main condition for the US-Iran nuclear deal would be stopping of uranium enrichment. He also hinted at a potential regime change saying the “risk of regime change is real.” "There are unknowns. But let me just say this, I’m willing to take that risk. I think the Iranian people have the potential to be a great ally of the United States, Israel and the region,” Graham said.
Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Graham said, "The Iranian ayatollah and his murderous regime are at their weakest point since 1979. Their economy is in shambles. Their military has been degraded. There are people in the streets.” He added, “There are two lines in the water right now. One’s a diplomatic line, trying to find a way to end this regime diplomatically that will advance our national security interests. The other line is the military option. Trump is looking for which line can catch the biggest fish. Bottom line is we’re in the weeks, not months, in terms of decision-making.”
Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei said that Trump recently mentioned that the US has not been able to destroy Iran for the last 47 years. “That is a good confession. I say You, too, will not be able to do this,” Khamenei said. Taking potshot at Trump's warship near Iran, Khamenei hit back saying, “The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea.”
The second round of indirect talks between US and Iranian officials has started in Geneva. Both sides held first round of latest talks in Muscat earlier this month. Iran's FM Araghchi said Iran seeks to “achieve a fair and equitable deal”. Earlier, Iranian deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran is ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the US if the Americans are willing to discuss lifting sanctions. He said that the ball was "in America's court to prove that they want to do a deal."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Iran, and said that Trump is open to meeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, he acknowledged that no previous attempts to strike a deal with the Iranian regime have been successful. "No one's ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran but we're going to try," Rubio said during a news conference in Bratislava. During Munich Security Conference, he also insisted that Trump wants to resolve the matter diplomatically.
On Feb 16, the United States deployed 18 F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets to West Asia as a part of a military buildup near Iran. Trump has already deployed USS Gerald R Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln near Iran. He is continuing with his threat tactics to pressurise Iran for a nuclear deal. On Feb 13, Trump batted for regime change in Iran, calling it best thing that could happen. Earlier, he said that either US will make a deal or he will do something “very tough like last time.”
Iran has begun live fire exercises towards the Strait of Hormuz, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Fars news agency reported that parts of the Strait of Hormuz will be closed for a few hours due to “security precautions” as the Revolutionary Guard conduct military drills in the waterway. Khamenei has hit back at Trump's threat tactics. The world is waiting for Trump's response.
Iran fears June 2025 like attack. On June 19, 2025, Trump had told reporters he would decide whether to strike "within the next two weeks". However, on June 21, that is just two days later, he ordered Operation Midnight Hammer under which the US Air Force and Navy struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.