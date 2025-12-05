/Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar out of finale race; Top 5 finalists revealed

The finale of Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and everyone is eagerly waiting to find out who will be the winner. The Salman Khan-hosted show witnessed yet another elimination from the Bigg Boss house, i.e, Malti Chahar. The latest episode also revealed the top five finalists of this season. Let's delve into to know more.

Malti Chahar gets eliminated from the show; an argument ensues between Malti and Pranit More

In the latest episode, things turned sour between Pranit and Malti when he accidentally kicked Malti,which ultimately led to an argument. Even though he apologised, Malti refused to accept it immediately.

Before leaving, Malti hugged everyone except Pranit and Amaal. Although Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna both requested that Malti hug them, she refused. Malti said to Amaal, The way he has behaved during the entire season with her, he doesn't deserve her forgiveness. After Malti walked out of the house, Pranit More broke down and apologised to her on the camera.

Meet the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 19

Following these events, Bigg Boss announced a midweek elimination, in which Tanya Mittal was revealed to be the third finalist. While Pranit More was named as the fourth finalist, Farrhana Bhatt became the fifth finalist. For the unversed, Gaurav Khanna became the first finalist of the season to win 'ticket to finale'.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The makers announced the finale details in a new promo starring host Salman Khan.