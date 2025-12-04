Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /South Korean actor Kwak Do Won removed from show Villains over alleged DUI case?

South Korean actor Kwak Do Won removed from show Villains over alleged DUI case?

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 15:47 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 15:47 IST
South Korean actor Kwak Do Won removed from show Villains over alleged DUI case?

Kwak Do Won Photograph: (IMDb)

Story highlights

Popular South Korean actor Kwak Do Won, who has been part of films including The Yellow Sea is facing trouble after a report of him being removed from an upcoming show has surfaced. Read to know more. 

South Korean actor Kwak Do Won, who gained recognition after featuring in films including Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time and The Yellow Sea, among others, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, Kwak has been removed from a show, but is it because of his DUI case? Let's delve into it to know more.

From which show has Kwak Do Won been removed, and why?

According to a report by Chosun Biz, Tving's original Villains unveiled its main poster, and leading actor and drunk driver Kwak Do-won has been removed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per reports, Kwak Do Won was booked on drunk-driving charges in September 2022, four months after the end of ENA's There is No Gul Pil-su. Reportedly, at this time, his blood alcohol level was 0.158%, exceeding the licence-revocation threshold (0.08%), and he suspended activities to self-reflect.

Trending Stories

All about Kwak Do Won

Kwak Do Won is known for his roles in the films The Yellow Sea (2010), Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time (2012), The Attorney (2013), The Wailing (2016), Asura: The City of Madness (2016), Steel Rain (2017) and the television series Phantom (2012).

In May 2019, Kwak signed with new agency Mada Entertainment. Later in July 2022, Kwak renewed his contract with Mada Entertainment.

He first gained recognition in supporting roles in the films The Yellow Sea (2010) and Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time (2012). Kwak is known for starring in The Attorney (2013), Tazza: The Hidden Card (2014), The Wailing (2016), Asura: The City of Madness (2016), Steel Rain (2017), and The Man Standing Next (2020).

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics