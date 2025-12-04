/South Korean actor Kwak Do Won removed from show Villains over alleged DUI case?

South Korean actor Kwak Do Won, who gained recognition after featuring in films including Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time and The Yellow Sea, among others, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, Kwak has been removed from a show, but is it because of his DUI case? Let's delve into it to know more.

From which show has Kwak Do Won been removed, and why?

According to a report by Chosun Biz, Tving's original Villains unveiled its main poster, and leading actor and drunk driver Kwak Do-won has been removed.

As per reports, Kwak Do Won was booked on drunk-driving charges in September 2022, four months after the end of ENA's There is No Gul Pil-su. Reportedly, at this time, his blood alcohol level was 0.158%, exceeding the licence-revocation threshold (0.08%), and he suspended activities to self-reflect.

All about Kwak Do Won

Kwak Do Won is known for his roles in the films The Yellow Sea (2010), Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time (2012), The Attorney (2013), The Wailing (2016), Asura: The City of Madness (2016), Steel Rain (2017) and the television series Phantom (2012).

In May 2019, Kwak signed with new agency Mada Entertainment. Later in July 2022, Kwak renewed his contract with Mada Entertainment.

