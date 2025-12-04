/Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'When it's to be...'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship has always been a topic of discussion. From brunch dates to vacation spotting to engagement rumours. Now, speculation is circulating that the duo might be getting married soon. However, Rashmika has finally addressed the rumours of her wedding to the actor. Let's delve into it to know more details.

What did Rashmika Mandanna say about her wedding rumour with Vijay Deverakonda?

As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter India, Rashmika broke the silence regarding it and said, “I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall.” This comes after reports of wedding preparations for the wedding of Rashmika and Vijay started doing the rounds on social media.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier reports had come out stating that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged on October 3 in a private ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad home. The event was attended only by family and a few close friends. A source close to the couple revealed that the engagement took place soon after Rashmika returned from Italy, where she had been shooting for Cocktail 2.

The reports are rife about Mandanna and Deverakonda, stating that the two are set to tie the knot in February 2026, months after their secret engagement.

Rashmika Mandanna about her ideal partner

Speaking with Honest Townhall, Rashmika talked about wanting someone in her life who is capable of understanding her at a deep level.

''I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone open to understanding. Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me or for me. If there is a war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person,” she said, via HT.