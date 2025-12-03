/Deol family immerses Dharmendra's ashes in Haridwar; Bobby Deol breaks down in tears after asthi visarjan

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on Wednesday morning bid the final farewell to Dharmendra as they immersed his ashes in the Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri. It was attended by close family members, including Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol.

Family bids farewell to Dharmendra

Sunny Deol, with his family, reached Haridwar on Tuesday, and since the legendary actor's death, they have maintained a distance from the media. Later in the evening, a video from their hotel surfaced online, in which Sunny Deol is seen sipping tea on the balcony.

The asthi visarjan ceremony took place on Wednesday at the ghat, and reportedly, only a limited number of people were permitted near it as instructions were issued not to reveal details of the ceremony. Later, visuals of the ceremony surfaced on social media showing Sunny Deol performing rituals before submerging Dharmendra’s ashes in the river.

In another viral clip, Bobby Deol is seen crying alongside Karan and other family members after the rites. Reportedly, the Deol family left for Jolly Grant Airport soon after the rituals were over. Fans filled the comment section with prayers for Dharmendra, and they shared messages like “Om Shanti” and “May Dharam ji’s soul rest in peace.”

About Dharmendra

Bollywood's He-Man passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been ill for a long time and was hospitalised on November 10 due to breathing issues. He was later discharged and kept under observation at home. He took his last breath surrounded by family and was cremated in Mumbai on November 25. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salim Khan, paid their final respects, and a prayer meet, "Celebration of Life," was held on November 27.