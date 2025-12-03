/Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos announcement video- Did you spot Imran Khan in the teaser?

Imran Khan returns to the screen after a 10 years long break in Vir Das' directorial film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which is produced by Aamir Khan. The quirky announcement video of the film was dropped online on Wednesday and only gives a brief glimpse of Imran Khan in the film, which has Vir in the lead role. The film also stars Mona Singh.

Imran was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015, followed by his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018.

Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos Announcement

The video released by Aamir Khan Productions shows Aamir Khan and Vir Das having a rather serious conversation, where Khan seems to be rebuking Vir Das for making Happy Patel without proper action sequences, no item girl and no proper love story.

Aamir Khan calls it a flop while Vir Das continues to justify his work.

Just then, the audience spills out of the theatres, praising the movie and everything Aamir Khan was unsure of-action, romance, and the item song.

The last few minutes of the announcement video gives a glimpse of the film and what the audience can expect. Vir Das, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan are seen in their characters as the film’s release date is announced as January 16, 2026.

About Imran Khan

There has been a lot of buzz around Imran Khan's comeback this past year; however, the actor has not shared much details.

Imran Khan who gained popularity with films like I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, went on a break after the failure of Katti Batti.

Reports in April 2025 suggested he is all set to make a comeback with a Netflix film. It is going to be a rom-com starring Bhumi Pednekar.

About Vir Das