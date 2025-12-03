/Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra planning to leave country amid 60 fraud case? What we know about their travel permission

Amid the ₹60-crore fraud investigation, Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra have moved to the Bombay High Court requesting suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC), which was issued against them. They are seeking permission to travel to London to meet Kundra’s ailing father. Currently, the couple is not allowed to travel outside India, and they have urged the court to allow them to leave the country on humanitarian grounds.

Seeking permission on humanitarian grounds

According to Free Press Journal, their petition states that the businessman's father was diagnosed with a chronic and unexplained iron-ammonia deficiency on November 10, which has caused severe blood loss and recurring breathlessness. Reportedly, the doctors have advised him to undergo a repeat capsule endoscopy or double-balloon enteroscopy, and the family says his health continues to deteriorate. The duo has requested the court to allow them to visit London "at the earliest" and before or on January 20, 2026.

As per the plea, "This is not a leisure trip," and the couple will come back to India as scheduled once the emergency is resolved.

What's the case against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra?

The LOC was issued against the couple by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)after a Mumbai-based businessman, Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, filed a complaint against them. As per Kothari, he invested ₹60.4 crore in the couple’s now-defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd between 2015 and 2023, under the pretext of business expansion. However, he alleges that the funds were misused for personal expenses instead of business operations.

The couple had requested a temporary suspension of the LOC in October 2025 as well for Shetty's international travel plans, but it was rejected. Reportedly, the court also suggested that they must first repay ₹60 crore if they wish to travel abroad.

Shetty and Kundra on the allegations

The couple has denied the allegations through their lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil, who says that the case is civil and not criminal. According to Patil, the transaction concerned had already been adjudicated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on October 4, 2024, and their auditors have presented cash-flow statements and documents to investigators on multiple occasions.

Their lawyer has called the accusations "baseless and malicious," and claims that the case's motive is to tarnish the couple’s reputation. He also added that appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible for the same.

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the Kannada action film KD: The Devil, featuring Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi. It is directed by Prem.