/Dhurandhar cleared by CBFC with an A certificate: Cuts, plot details, runtime- all that you need to know about Ranveer Singh's film

Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated film Dhurandhar has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an A certificate. The film, which had run into controversy after Major Mohit Sharma’s family had alleged that it was based on his life and they had not been consulted by the makers, has been cleared by the Delhi High court for December 5 release. The makers have stated that while the film is based on true incidents, it has no link to Major Mohit Sharma.

Here's all that we know about Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar certification, runtime

According to the CBFC website, Dhurandhar has received an A certificate and has a runtime of 3 hours 34 minutes.

The film is the longest film in Bollywood, after the 2008 film Jodha Akbar, which had a runtime of 3 hours and 33 minutes. Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh’s first A-rated film.

What’s Dhurandhar about?

The film’s synopsis on the CBFC website indicates that Ranveer plays a local Punjabi boy who is trained by the Indian Intelligence to infiltrate the terrorist network in Pakistan.

“After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and the Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal, devises an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old boy from Punjab, held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal,” reads the synopsis.

Cuts and modifications made to Dhurandhar

Ahead of its release, the CBFC has asked for some cuts and modifications to the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to add a voiceover for the Hindi disclaimer. Anti-drug and smoking disclaimers were added in some scenes.

Visuals of violence were deleted and replaced with other shots at the beginning of the film. The filmmakers were also asked by the CBFC to reduce violent visuals in the second half of the film and mute a cuss word.

The name of a minister's character has been changed. Additional music and scenes have reportedly been added to the end credits as per instructions from the censor.

Court case against Dhurandhar

Ahead of Dhurandhar’s release, parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma filed a case in Delhi HC against the makers of the film. The HC directed the CBFC to consider the objections raised by the family.

The petition filed in court sought to stop the release of the film as the family alleged that the film’s story echoed aspects of Major Sharma's persona, operations and sacrifice.

The CBFC carried out the reconsideration and communicated to the court that they rejected the family’s objections. The CBFC stated that the film bears no resemblance to the life, service, or experiences of Major Sharma.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film is scheduled for release on 5 December 2025.