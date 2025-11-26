Ever since Dhurandhar was announced, and it has been revealed that the movie is based on true events, and since Ranveer Singh's first look was revealed, the netizens and moviegoers were pretty sure that the movie is based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma, who went undercover as an agent in Pakistan.

Going by Ranveer Singh's rugged look, the trailer released shows Singh's character crossing the border and living under an identity. After rumours set the internet abuzz, the director of the movie, Aditya Dhar, has dismissed all the rumours, revealing that the

the movie is not based on the life of Major Sharma.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar based on Major Mohit Sharma’s life? Director Aditya Dhar answers.

Breaking the silence for the first time, Dhar has revealed that his fourthcoming movie is not based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma. Days ahead of release, the URI director has answered.

On Nov 24, Madhur, brother of Major Mohit Sharma, shared a screenshot of an article on Dhurandhar shared by an Indian publication, asking Dhar for his clarification on the matter.

In a post on X,''A credible media house is expected to report facts and not mere *speculations ". People are having a field day adding to it. The parents are waiting for that one confirmation whether this is about their son. @AdityaDharFilmsI dont think it's Mohit, do you ?''

Responding to the post, Dharr shared that his X post is an official clarification, saying, “Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us.” (sic)

Who was Major Mohit Sharma?

When it comes to talking about India's military heroes, Major Mohit Sharma, AC (Posthumous), is one of the figures who is known for his unmatched courage. For his nation, he, reportedly, went to Pakistan as an undercover agent with the identity of “Iftikhar Bhatt”, and has carried out several operations and killed a terrorist leader.

For his valour and dedication to his nation, he was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously after he was martyred in a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir.

More about Dhurandhar

Directed by Dhar, the four-minute trailer takes the audience on a thrilling cross-border ride, unveiling the electrifying looks of Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, and the characters they are playing in the film.