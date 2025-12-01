/Dhurandhar controversy: Delhi HC denies stay on Ranveer Singh's film; directs CBFC to consider objections

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been making headlines since the announcement. The multi-starrer spy thriller had earlier landed into legal trouble, but now the film has been cleared to move forward with its scheduled release.

About the legal battle

Reportedly, the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Late Major Mohit Sharma's family. They moved to the court in demand of an urgent stay on Dhurandhar's release, alleging the film takes an unauthorised inspiration from the Army officer’s life. Though the court has not put a stay on it, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been directed to properly consider the objections presented by the family before issuing final certification.

When did the issue arise?

The matter escalated after the release of the film's trailer. Fans started to draw comparisons between Ranveer Singh's character, who is reportedly a covert Indian intelligence agent, and Late Major Mohit Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra (posthumous) and Sena Medal awardee. Major Sharma served with the Indian Army’s 1 Para (Special Forces), and was killed in action on March 21, 2009, in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir.

On November 28, his parents, Sushila Sharma and Rajendra Prasad Sharma, filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court alleging that the film commercialises Major Sharma’s life without family consent. They allegedly also raised national security concerns.

Dhurandhar's makers deny connection

Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who appeared for the producers, opposed the petition, saying it is "misconceived" and the film is "purely fictional." CBFC's legal team, led by CGSC Ashish Dixit, confirmed that during assessment, Dhurandhar was treated as a fiction and no material connecting it to Major Sharma had been brought to the board.

Earlier, director Aditya Dhar had also clarified that the film takes inspiration from the genre of Indian covert operations but does not portray any real-life individual.

About Dhurandhar

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and has already created a buzz for its action sequences and powerful characters. Alongside Ranveer Singh, it features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Advance booking has already started, and the film is set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.