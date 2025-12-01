/Mrunal Thakur reacts to rumours of dating Dhanush and Shreyas Iyer; 'They talk, we laugh'

Mrunal Thakur has recently replied to the dating rumours about her in the most hilarious way possible. The actress has been a hot topic of conversation on social media for the past few weeks after being linked to actor Dhanush. Later, a viral Reddit post also claimed that she has been secretly in a relationship with cricketer Shreyas Iyer for the last few months.

Mrunal Thakur reacts to the rumours

The actress chose to reply to all the rumours in an interesting way instead of issuing a clarification or addressing the matter directly. On Sunday evening, Thakur posted a video on her Instagram stories, and fans can't get enough. In the clip, she can be seen laughing while getting her hair oiled by her mother.

It was captioned, "They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff!" Without naming anyone, the actress has shut down all the speculations, and netizens are applauding her witty step to deal with the ongoing gossip.

About the rumours

It all began at Mrunal Thakur's star-studded birthday celebration in August. Dhanush was seen attending the event, and later the two were spotted sharing a hug at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. Thakur's comment on the actor’s photos from Varanasi, praising Dhanush's film journey from Raanjhanaa to Tere Ishq Mein, also went viral, intensifying the rumours.

Coming to how Shreyas Iyer entered the gossip. As per a Reddit thread claim, Mrunal Thakur and Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer have been in a relationship for a few months. It further said that they are keeping things low-key to avoid media attention. However, after the actress's witty reply, everything is clear.

Fans' reactions

Within no time, her reaction went viral on the internet. One user said, "This is how you tackle rumours — with humour!" Another wrote, "Mrunal has mastered the art of classy clapbacks." "She doesn’t need to explain anything — the laughter says it all," read the third reaction.

On the work front

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 opposite Ajay Devgn. Her upcoming projects include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, and Maniesh Paul. She will also feature in Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh, and Do Deewane Seher Mein opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is set to release on February 20, 2026.