/Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha gets evicted as countdown for finale begins

With just days left for the finale of Bigg Boss 19, the show witnessed double eviction over the weekend. On Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Ashnoor Kur was evicted for physically assaulting Tanya Mittal. On Sunday’s episode, contestant Shehbaz Badesha was evicted.

The top six contestants now competing for the title are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.

Ashnoor, Shehbaz evicted from Bigg Boss house

Ashnoor’s eviction was widely discussed online. The TV actress had physically assaulted fellow contestant Tanya Mittal during a task, thus violating a rule of the Bigg Boss house. Many felt the eviction was unfair as similar incidents inside the house involving other contestants were not met with such harsh decisions. There were others who supported her eviction.

Meanwhile, Badesha was eliminated for not getting sufficient votes.

Top six contestants in the house

Actor Riteish Deshmukh joined host Salman Khan on Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar to promote the Marathi edition of the show and announced Shehbaz’s exit.

According to reports, Monday’s episode will see another eviction before the top 5 finalists are announced for the grand finale, which will take place on December 7.

On Sunday’s episode, contestants were asked to predict the next eviction. Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal named Shehbaz, while Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik pointed to Malti Chahar. Riteish then declared that Shehbaz had received the least number of votes and was evicted, leaving the house emotional, particularly Amaal.

Following the announcement, Salman told Shehbaz that “he would now be recognised as Shehbaz in his own right, rather than just as the brother of actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill”.

While exiting, Shehbaz said being on the show was a long-standing dream. He had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. He earlier lost a public vote against Mridul Tiwari during the grand premiere.