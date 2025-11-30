/Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit reunites with Salman Khan; enters Weekend Ka Vaar in a detective avatar

This Weekend's Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 is all set to bring glamour and entertainment together as Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit will reunite with Salman Khan on stage. The memorable pair of Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! will be seen after three decades, and the actress is joining the host to promote her upcoming thriller project, Mrs. Deshpande, which will start streaming from December 19 on JioHotstar.

Fans loved Prem-Nisha reunion

The videos and photos of the Bigg Boss 19 upcoming episode went viral within minutes of release. In the photos, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit can be seen posing together. In the promo, which was shared earlier, the duo appears to surprise the fans with nostalgia.

Talking about their looks, Salman Khan is wearing a blazer over a T-shirt and jeans, while Madhuri Dixit stuns in a white sleeveless gown paired with golden hoops and a sleek high ponytail. The duo has also worked together in Saajan, Dil Tera Aashiq, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Social media was flooded with comments within no time; one user commented, "Madhuri and Salman Khan, wow!" Another said, "The combination of Salman and Madhuri has created an extraordinarily lovely moment." Posting on X, one fan wrote, "From the charming romance of 1994 to the enduring chemistry of 2025-Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan are a timeless pairing."

Madhuri Dixit appears in a detective style

Along with glamour and nostalgia, Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar is filled with drama too. In one of the promos released on JioHotstar, the actress can be seen entering the house in Mrs. Deshpande's style. "Madhuri Dixit aayi Bigg Boss ke stage par Mrs Deshpande ke andaaz mein, aur Weekend Ka Vaar ho gaya aur bhi entertaining. Be ready!"

About Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs. Deshpande

Starring in the upcoming web series, Mrs. Deshpande, Dixit is making her return to the thriller genre. The teaser was posted with the caption, "From killer smile to killer’s smile." The show will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025.

