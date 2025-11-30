/Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badshah out from show in double eviction? Here's what we know

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss season 19 is inching closer towards the finale, and fans are eagerly waiting for the time when the winner from the house will be announced. As the much-anticipated finale is approaching, reports of multiple evictions are surfacing. Reportedly, a rumour is going around that a double eviction will happen. Let's delve into it to know more.

Will Shehbaz be evicted from Bigg Boss' house after Ashnoor?

According to a report from the Bigg Boss update X handle, BBTak, contestant Ashnoor Kaur is expected to be removed from the show for allegedly violating house rules. This is after the recent incident in which Ashnoor was seen striking a fellow contestant, Tanya Mittal, with a wooden plank during a task. Although Kaur insisted the act was unintentional, the moment sparked backlash across social media.

In the same update, it has also been mentioned that Shehbaz Badesha will also be evicted due to receiving the lowest number of votes this week. “Ashnoor Kaur has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house for breaking house rules and hitting Tanya Mittal intentionally during the task. Shehbaaz Badesha has been EVICTED due to fewer votes,” BBTak posted.

Netizens' reactions to eviction speculation

Soon after the report went viral on social media, netizens took to the comment section to give their opinion in regard to it. One user wrote, "I am absolutely thrilled to see Shehbaz Badesha finally getting evicted because he was doing nothing but dead weight in the house. It is truly good riddance to bad rubbish, as it brought zero value to the show. While Ashnoor Kaur leaving for rule-breaking is tough, it shows that violence has consequences. This double eviction is the best cleanup before the finale. Now the path is clear for the most deserving winner, Gaurav Khanna, to lift the trophy."