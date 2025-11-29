/How Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha rumoured wedding could link her to Deol family | Explained

Wedding bells will soon be ringing at the Padukone household if the reports are true. Deepika Padukone's youngest sister and athlete, Anisha Padukone, is reportedly all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Rohan Acharya.

Anisha, who is a professional golfer, has reportedly been dating Rohan, a Dubai-based businessman, for several years now. And if media reports are to be believed, they are engaged as well. However, neither of them is very active on social media, so they haven’t shared any comments on their relationship yet.

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha's wedding: How it connects her to the Deol family

Add WION as a Preferred Source

If reports are true, Deepika's sister and Rohan are set to tie the knot in the coming months. However, neither family has confirmed the news. But if this union happens, Anisha’s extended family will be connected to another influential Bollywood family, the Deols.

For the unversed, Rohan is the brother of Drisha Acharya, who is married to Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra. So Rohan is the brother-in-law of Sunny’s son, and in the future, if Anisha marries him, she, her family, and her sister Deepika Padukone will be distantly connected to the Deols.

When it comes to Anisha and Rohan's love story, not much is known as both prefer to keep their lives private and away from the limelight. But from what is known, Anisha's brother-in-law Ranveer Singh might have played a major role in their union. Sunny’s son Karan and longtime girlfriend Drisha got married on June 18, 2023.

Speaking of the wedding, a report by the Deccan Chronicle quoted a source who revealed that the Dhurandhar actor might have played cupid.

“Ranveer Singh could well have played cupid. Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family. Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings,” the source said.

Who is Anisha Padukone?

Anisha, daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, is a professional golfer and the CEO of Deepika's mental health foundation, Live Love Laugh.

Who is Rohan Acharya?