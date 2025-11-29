/Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate their first Thanksgiving post marriage

Two months after tying the knot in an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony, singer-actress Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco marked their first Thanksgiving as a married couple with a warm, backyard-style feast, according to E! News.

In a picture shared to her Instagram Story, Selena shared a glimpse of the celebration: lavish outdoor dining tables adorned with floral arrangements and candles, family members gathering for dinner during golden hour



"Most thankful for all of you today," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote to her followers in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving."



Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Photograph: (X)

A second snap captured the couple snuggling in front of an outdoor fireplace, according to E! News.

The holiday follows a string of milestones for the newlyweds, including their red-carpet debut at the 2025 Emmys. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gomez called the marriage "a dream" and praised Blanco as "the most beautiful person I can do this with," according to E! News.



Their partnership also inspired Gomez's latest album, I Said I Love You First,

a collaboration with Benny that earned the couple their first Grammy nomination together earlier this month for the song "Bluest Flame".

