/Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur hit Tanya Mittal intentionally? Sparks debate among netizens

With Bigg Boss 19 entering the phase of the finale, tensions inside the house are growing with each day, and netizens are eagerly awaiting who will be contestants for the finale. In the latest development, a promo has been shared by the makers in which Tanya Mittal is being played by Ashnoor Kaur, but whether it's intentional or unintentional, it has sparked a huge debate on social media, with many taking sides. Let's delve into knowing more.

Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal's viral clip during task

In the clip circulated, a plank hit Tanya after Ashnoor threw it during the task. The moment led to major discussion, with many asking whether it was intentional or if Ashnoor really showcased her aggressive behaviour. Even Salman Khan had to call out Ashnoor and question her for her behaviour?

In the promo, Salman says, "Ashnoor, kisi ke upar haath uthana, kisi ko chot pahunchana is not cool in the Bigg Boss house." Ashnoor immediately apologises. Salman further says, “Inka aggression iss level ka tha ki inhone jaan bujhkar woh wooden plank pure force ke saath ghumaya. And it was very obvious that it was intentional and angry.”

Salman Khan then goes on to explain that there are specific rules they must follow. The promo comes to an end with Ashnoor on the verge of crying.

Netizens took to the comment section of the clip to give their opinion. While many were happy with Salman Khan calling her out, many were on Ashnoor's side. One user wrote, "Ashnoor full support." Another user wrote, "Best decision taken in this season." "Real Bigg Boss winner Tanya Mittal". Wrote the third user.

Bigg Boss 19 latest happening

The finale of Bigg Boss 19 is set to release on December 7. The show airs on JioCinema/Hotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every night.