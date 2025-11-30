/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan pays an emotional tribute to Dharmendra; 'I wish I wasn’t doing...'

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, and the Indian cinema fans are still recovering from the loss. Recently, during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan became visibly emotional while remembering the Bollywood legend, who had a successful film career spanning over six decades.

Salman Khan on Dharmendra

With teary eyes, Salman Khan remembered the late actor and said, "Yeh hafta waise hi jo guzra hai, manatein maang kar, prarthnayein karke, aansuon ke saath guzra hai. Desh ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai, fans ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai. Industry ko ek bahut hi bada sadma pahuncha hai (This past week has passed with prayers, supplications and tears. The entire nation has suffered a massive shock, the fans have been deeply shaken, and the industry has received a huge blow)."

While paying tribute to Dharmendra, fans noticed that the host and actor struggled to hold back his emotions and paused several times. "I guess aap samajh rahe hain main kinki baat kar raha hoon… God bless his soul. I wish I wasn’t doing this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, but life goes on," he further added.

About Dharmendra and Salman Khan's bond

Salman Khan and Dharmendra's bond was not hidden from the fans and the film industry. The late superstar had often referred to Khan as his "son," and the two had always expressed mutual admiration publicly. Salman Khan also attended the prayer meeting organized by the Deol family earlier this week.

Titled Celebration of Life, it was held at Taj Lands End in Bandra. Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, Anil Sharma, Karan Johar, and Rekha, were also present at the prayer meet.

About Dharmendra