/The Girlfriend OTT release date: When and where to watch the Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama

Finally, after gathering appreciation from the fans in theatres, Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend is all set to make its digital debut. The Telugu romantic drama, which opened on the big screen earlier this month, was loved for its storytelling and powerful performances. Now, the film is going to impress fans who will watch it at home on Netflix.

When and where to watch

The OTT giant has officially confirmed that The Girlfriend will start streaming on Netflix from December 5, 2025. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Netflix India shared a poster of Mandanna’s character in the film with the caption, "Meet Bhooma Devi, The Girlfriend MA Literature. Watch The Girlfriend on Netflix out 5 December."

About The Girlfriend

Directed and written by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend revolves around a fairytale romance that slowly turns into a suffocating and toxic relationship. The film is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi. Rashmika Mandanna portrays the character of a young woman, Bhooma Devi, who is facing emotional trauma and manipulation. The film showcases her journey of recognising her self-worth and how she chooses liberation over pain.

Alongside Mandanna, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, who plays the role of Vikram, an aggressive, emotionally volatile partner of Bhooma Devi. The Girlfriend also features Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini in the supporting roles.

Box-office collection

The Girlfriend was released on 7 November 2025, and as per the industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned ₹27.75 crore worldwide. Though the film did not perform so well at the box office, fans appreciated Mandanna for her performance and called it a “career-defining role”.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "There were so many moments that pinched my heart in ways I couldn’t explain… Bhooma for me is THE MOST SPECIAL because that's mostly me. I've understood myself a little more while playing her."

The actress also praised the director Rahul Ravindran for perfectly handling sensitive themes of obsession, emotional abuse, and identity in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Besides The Girlfriend, she appeared in Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana this year. Her upcoming projects include Cocktail 2, which also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, as well as the drama Mysaa.

