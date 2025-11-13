/Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna's hand, fans go crazy! Viral video

So, is it official then? Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's PDA moment at the success event of the movie The Girlfriend has the whole internet talking.

The rumoured couple, who have been dating for several years now, have maintained a low profile. If reports are to be believed, the rumoured couple are set to tie the knot in February. However, as of now, the couple has managed to keep tight-lipped. But more than words, actions speak, and here, the action has shouted.

Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna's hand at an event - watch

On Wednesday (Nov 12), Vijay and Rashmika had their moment, and the internet quickly went crazy about it. The moment we are talking about is when Vijay, with a simple gesture, expressed his admiration for his lady love.

In a sweet clip that had the entire internet talking, the Arjun Reddy star is seen entering the venue and greeting other people. However, the surprise comes when he shakes hands with Rashmika and then goes on to kiss it. The few seconds of the moment had Rashmika blushing, and the entire crowd erupting in huge cheers.

This is the first time ever that Vijay has not shied away from showing his affection for Mandanna.

Watch the viral video here

When Rashmika Mandanna said she will 'Marry' Vijay Deverakonda

Amid reports of the couple getting married, Rashmika, during her promotion event at The Honest Townhall event held for Girlfriend, was asked to play a game of Date, Marry, and Kill.

Answering this, the Pushpa actress said that she would date an anime character, Naruto, and marry Vijay Deverakonda.

More about Rashmika and Vijay's engagement and wedding plans