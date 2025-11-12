/Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna’s Delhi shoot delayed after Red Fort blast

Film Cocktail 2's Delhi schedule has been postponed amid the Red Fort blast incident and poor air quality in the city. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the shooting of the film was initially expected to happen in Old Delhi on November 12. The new schedule has not been finalised yet.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the production of Cocktail 2 began in Sicily earlier this year, and after the international schedule was over, the cast was set to meet in Delhi for a week-long shoot. However, after the November 10 blast in the Red Fort vicinity that left at least 8 dead and several injured, the makers have decided to delay the plan.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, "Shahid, along with Kriti and Rashmika, were supposed to come to shoot in Delhi from November 12. The makers had planned a detailed schedule in Delhi for seven days starting from November 12," a source close to the production said.

The report further stated, "Well, the air pollution crisis is one of the reasons. And then the heightened tension after the Delhi blast has also led to the decision. The team had also planned a schedule in the Old Delhi area… So, multiple reasons have contributed to the reason behind the decision. That being said, the Delhi schedule is not cancelled but just pushed. The makers are now planning to do the shoot in December, if all goes well."

As of now, all three stars are busy with other commitments. Rashmika is reportedly headed back to Hyderabad for her Telugu film The Girlfriend post-release promotions. Kriti Sanon has also returned to Mumbai to start promotional activities for Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush, while Shahid Kapoor is also expected to resume other work commitments.

