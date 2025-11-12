Google Preferred
Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Nov 12, 2025, 08:09 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 08:11 IST
Bollywood actor Govinda falls unconscious at home, under observation at Mumbai hospital

Bollywood actor Govinda is admitted to the hospital after he fainted last night. Reportedly, he was feeling uneasy at home before suddenly falling unconscious. Read on to know further details. 

Bollywood star Govinda was rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu late Tuesday night after the actor suddenly fell unconscious at home. Reportedly, the Indian actor and politician fainted due to disorientation.

What happened to Govinda

As per his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal, the 61-year-old actor was feeling uneasy at home. He was given medication after a telephonic consultation, but it did not work. "He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am," Bindal told NDTV.

Several tests are being conducted

He further informed that at CritiCare Hospital, the doctors are conducting several medical tests, "He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports." No further details have been shared on Govinda's health yet.

This news comes just a day after Govinda visited veteran actor Dharmendra at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was spotted leaving the hospital with a serious expression.

The second time, Govinda is being hospitalised

However, this is not the first time the actor has been hospitalised this year. Reportedly, in October last year, Govinda was admitted to the ICU and underwent minor surgery after he allegedly misfired his licensed revolver while putting it away in a cupboard early in the morning. He suffered a bullet wound in his leg, and after removing it, he was in three days.

While talking to reporters, he said, "I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata… aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (it fell and went off). I was shocked, and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out." Govinda was accompanied by his doctor while going to the hospital, and later he fully recovered.

