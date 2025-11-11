/Director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on Vicky Kaushal’s diet change rumours for Mahavatar: 'Again, I say the same...'

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming mythological film Mahavatar is the latest hot topic of conversation on social media. Said to be one of the most ambitious Bollywood films in recent times, it has created a recent buzz not due to its story, but a rumour. In the film, Vicky stars as Lord Parashurama, who is the sixth incarnation of Vishnu and an immortal warrior as per Hindu mythology.

What was the rumour

In the past few days, several reports claimed that the 37-year-old actor had given up alcohol and non-vegetarian food while preparing and shooting for the film. However, the speculations were shut down by the film's director, Amar Kaushik.

Amar Kaushik breaks the silence on the rumours

While talking to Filmygyan, the director rejected all the claims regarding him and Vicky Kaushal adopting a strictly vegetarian, alcohol-free lifestyle for the film. "Again, I say the same thing-kahan se kuch bhi cheez nikalti hai. Please bhaiyon, band karo. Jab hum bolein, tabhi uska vishwas karo," Amar said.

Rumours surfaced that the director and the actor had made a distance with all “taamsik” food out of respect for Lord Parashurama. Some reports also claimed that the advice to take this step was given by Vicky’s father, action director Sham Kaushal. But after confirmation from Kaushik, fans can ignore these speculations.

Fans also came in support of Amar after his clarification, saying, “It’s hard for Vicky to bulk up, he has said so himself. There was no way he’d limit food intake while preparing for an action-heavy role.”

About Mahavatar

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, this Vicky Kaushal starrer is directed by Stree filmmaker Amar Kaushik. The actor confirmed his involvement in the mythological epic last year with a motion poster and captioned "a warrior of dharma." Reportedly, the film is currently in pre-production.

In another interview, Kaushik revealed that the story is personally close to him as he grew up near Parashuram Kund, Arunachal Pradesh. "This film is a big responsibility. The character has been with me since childhood. I wanted to make sure the scale matches the story I imagined."