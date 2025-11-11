World Pneumonia Day 2025: From Dilip Kumar to John Wayne- Popular faces who battled the disease

12th November 2025 marks World Pneumonia Day 2025. Many popular faces from Bollywood to Hollywood have battled the disease in the past.
On World Pneumonia Day, November 12, 2025, we are recalling some celebrity fighters who have battled the disease with courage, will and strength. Here is the curated list of the famous faces of Bollywood and Hollywood who battled pneumonia.
Caryn Elaine Johnson, popularly known as Whoopi Goldberg, is an American actor, comedian, author, and TV personality. The artist has garnered numerous awards and accolades in her long career, including an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award. In 2019, Whoopi Goldberg was hospitalised with pneumonia, which progressed to sepsis. But the actress-host battled the disease and survived after undergoing timely medical treatment.
The iconic and legendary actor Muhammad Yusuf Khan, known as Dilip Kumar, is one of the greatest artists that Indian cinema has ever seen. In 2016, the actor got hospitalised due to pneumonia, which he battled bravely. However, in 2021, he was again admitted due to his severe health conditions and prostate cancer, and could not withstand the treatment and passed away.
TV personality Mahekk Chahal is an actress and model who works in Hindi films and television. She got fame from her appearance in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 5, where she finished as a runner-up. She also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In 2023, the actress was first hospitalised after collapsing and experiencing severe breathing issues, for which she had to be on a ventilator. But she managed to heal from pneumonia and resumed her professional schedule.
Joseph Paul DiMaggio, who was nicknamed Joltin' Joe, was an American professional baseball centre fielder who spent his entire 13-year career in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees. In 1998, the player was first diagnosed with pneumonia and underwent treatments and health recovery exercises. But later, in 1999, he died due to lung cancer.
Highly profiled Marion Robert Morrison, John Wayne, was an American actor and a popular icon who gave several golden movies to Hollywood. John battled pneumonia multiple times. However, the cause of his death was stomach cancer, which led to his death in 1979.