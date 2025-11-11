World Pneumonia Day 2025: From Dilip Kumar to John Wayne- Popular faces who battled the disease

TV personality Mahekk Chahal is an actress and model who works in Hindi films and television. She got fame from her appearance in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 5, where she finished as a runner-up. She also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In 2023, the actress was first hospitalised after collapsing and experiencing severe breathing issues, for which she had to be on a ventilator. But she managed to heal from pneumonia and resumed her professional schedule.