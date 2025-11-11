/Not Sunny or Bobby Deol; Dharmendra once revealed THIS Bollywood actor should play him in his biopic

Bollywood veteran star Dharmendra was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, and his family has informed through social media that the 89-year-old actor is stable and recovering. Known as the He-Man of Bollywood, he has done over 300 films in his six-decade career.

As fans pray for recovery, let's take a look at the time when Dharmendra revealed who he believes should play him in his biopic. And guess what, it wasn't his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, or even nephew Abhay Deol.

In a 2018 interview that has now resurfaced online, Dharmendra revealed he wants Salman Khan to play his role in the biopic. "I think Salman Khan can do my role in the biopic. He is a darling and has some habits like me. You all know Salman and his habits well. He has gone on me." Salman was also among the first ones to pay him a visit at the hospital.

But this is not the first time the veteran actor has admired him. In another interview, Dharmendra said. "Today, if I call anyone from the industry, everyone will be there because of my family's goodwill. Salman himself is a very good human being. I love him, he's a wonderful person. He's genuine."

Recalling his first meeting with the Dabangg actor, he said, “Once I was shooting a film near a lake, and that was the first time I saw Salman. He was quite shy then, and even today, he is very shy. While shooting, the camera dropped into the lake and he dived in to take it out. At that time, I thought, ‘He’s quite courageous too’. He is an emotional man. If you aren't a good person, you are nothing.”

