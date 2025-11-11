/Lucky Ali regrets calling Javed Akhtar 'ugly as f***': Sometime we react without thinking

Singer Lucky Ali has expressed regret over the words he used recently against veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. In an interview, Lucku added that he would ‘apologise if I get the chance.’ The singer had criticised Akhtar over an old video and accused the lyricist for commenting on the dynamics of Hindus and Muslims.

While speaking to Navbharat Times, Lucky stated that while he had not used fould language against the noted lyricist, he was still rude.

Lucky Ali talks about his spat with Javed Akhtar

The singer said that he had made a mistake and he had reacted without thinking. "No human being is perfect. I, too, have made mistakes. Sometimes we react without thinking. Mujhse bhi shayad ek bar ek buzurg ke prati badttameezee huyi, jiska mujhe afsos hai. Mauka mile toh maafi zaroor mangunga (I too was once rude to an elderly person, which I regret. If I get a chance, I will definitely apologise)."

Lucky said that he felt bad because his community was being targeted and criticised.

"Jab koi aapki community ya din par baar baar bolta hai, toh bura lagta hai, khaaskar jab woh itna bada aur zimmedar shaks ho. Usi reaction se mujhse ghalti huyi. Maine koi apshabd nahi kaha, par baat badi ho gayi. Agar kisiko thes pahuchi ho, toh maafi chahta hoon, magar zimmedari sabki banti hai (When someone repeatedly speaks against your community or religion, you feel bad, especially when he is such a big and responsible person. I made a mistake in that reaction. I did not use any abusive words, but the matter was blown out of proportion. If anyone has been hurt, I apologise, but everyone is responsible)."

What’s the controversy about?

Earlier, Lucky Ali reacted to a tweet, “Javed Akhtar tells Hindus, ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like you. Don’t become like Muslims. It’s a tragedy. West Bengal Urdu Academy was right in withdrawing its invitation to this shameless bigot masquerading as a wise man.’” The singer reacted to the tweet and wrote on X, “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f**k.”

He later issued a clarification and issued a sarcastic apology, calling Akhtar a monster. “What I meant was that arrogance is ugly… it was a mistaken communiqué on my part… monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone’s monstrosity,” the singer had posted.

Javed Akhtar’s reaction to Lucky Ali’s post

Days later, the veteran lyricist reacted to Lucky Ali’s post and told India Today, “Now, I must take Lucky Ali’s opinion with a pinch of salt. I should accept it. Although I don’t agree with it. But anyway, I’m happy to know that he has opinions. That’s wonderful.”