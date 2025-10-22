/Lucky Ali reacts to Javed Akhtar’s viral Hindu-Muslim remark: 'Never original, ugly as f**k'

A fresh controversy has erupted online after singer Lucky Ali publicly criticised veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar over a resurfaced video in which Akhtar can be heard saying that Hindus should “not become like Muslims.” The clip, which has gone viral across social media platforms, shows Akhtar addressing a public gathering where he discussed democracy, freedom of speech, and changing cultural dynamics in India.

Javed Akhtar’s remarks spark debate

In the viral video, Javed Akhtar recalls the iconic Sholay scene featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, where the actor hides behind a Shiva idol to profess his love. He remarks, “In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji’s murti and speaks, and Hema Malini thinks Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No. I will not write a scene like this today. Were there no Hindus in 1975? Were there no dharmik people? There were.”

The lyricist further adds, “As a matter of fact, I’m on record. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said, ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims. It’s a tragedy.’”

While the date and venue of the video remain unclear, the comments have reignited conversations around religious sensitivity and creative freedom.

Lucky Ali’s fiery response

Singer Lucky Ali, known for his soulful hits like O Sanam and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, didn’t mince words while responding to an X post that shared the video of Akhtar. Quoting the post, he wrote, “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***”

Ali’s reaction quickly gained traction online, with users divided over his blunt remark. Some supported his outburst, while others criticised him for the language used.

The online divide

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media. While some users defended Akhtar’s comments as a reflection of changing societal norms, others accused him of making divisive statements. Lucky Ali’s sharp retort has added fuel to the ongoing discourse about how artists and intellectuals address religion and identity in public conversations.

Akhtar’s past controversies

Javed Akhtar, known for his outspoken nature, has often found himself at the centre of controversy. Just last month, a cultural event in Kolkata, where he was invited as the chief guest, was postponed after objections from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. The poet and screenwriter has previously said that he faces criticism from both Hindu and Muslim groups.

In an earlier interview, Akhtar revealed, “Some call me a jihadi and ask me to go to Pakistan, while others say I’m a kaafir and should change my name. Over the years, I’ve received protection from the Mumbai Police several times due to threats from both sides.”

Lucky Ali’s own brush with controversy

Interestingly, Lucky Ali himself faced backlash in 2023 after claiming in a social media post that the word “Brahman” was derived from “Abram.” Following outrage, he deleted the post and apologised, saying he never intended to hurt religious sentiments.