Mastiii 4 new poster unveiled: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi & Aftab Shivdasani set for riotous return this November



Get ready for laughter, mischief, and mayhem. Bollywood’s wildest comedy franchise Mastiii is making a grand return! The much-awaited fourth instalment, Mastiii 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, is all set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

Riteish Deshmukh confirms release

Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to make the announcement in his signature cheeky style, writing, “The madness just got hotter! India’s No.1 naughtiest franchise is coming your way, trailer out soon! #Mastiii4 releasing in cinemas on 21st November.”

The actor also dropped a brand-new, vibrant poster featuring the original trio, instantly sparking nostalgia and excitement among fans who’ve followed the franchise since its 2004 debut.

Producers Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal are backing the project, ensuring that the beloved franchise continues its legacy of delivering bold, unabashed entertainment.

A franchise that redefined adult comedy in Bollywood

The Masti series began in 2004 under Indra Kumar’s direction and became a trendsetter for adult comedies in India. It was followed by Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016), both of which became box office hits thanks to their uninhibited humour and the lead trio’s impeccable comic timing.

Now, nearly a decade later, Mastiii 4 is set to revive that same carefree, laugh-out-loud energy that audiences have been missing.

Countdown to chaos begins