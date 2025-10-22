LOGIN
From Singham to Mardaani: Watch these 6 Bollywood films that show the power of Police officers on Netflix, Prime and other

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 22, 2025, 13:44 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 13:44 IST

Bollywood has come to its peak and upgraded its game over the decades. It has successfully served a diverse line-up of genres such as thriller, suspense, and emotional storyline to its viewers. Let's discuss some of the Bollywood cop films that will explore the morality of policing.

6 Bollywood Cop films
6 Bollywood Cop films

As the festive days wind up, you can watch the power-packed cop movies that will definitely bring you utmost enjoyment with action, suspense and thriller. From Mardaani to Singham, several movies based on the courage of Police officers are available on OTT platforms, which are rolling out with a storyline of entertainment. Here’s the complete list of 6 Bollywood films that show the power of Police officers on OTT.

Article 15
Article 15

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the story revolves around Ayan Ranjan, who is appointed as a new police officer in a rural Indian village. The plot of the movie begins when he investigates the disappearance of two young girls and reveals a violent, discriminatory and exploited fundamental system.

Dabangg
Dabangg

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Salman Khan, the story of the movie revolves around a police officer named Chulbul Pandey, who deals with the corrupt people in his own jolly style. His enemy, Cheddi Singh, played by Sonu Sood, creates a split between Chulbul and his step-brother, which results in a massive turn in the plot.

Sehar
Sehar

Where to watch: ZEE5

Starring Arshad Warsi, who played the role of Ajay Kumar, appointed as the SSP of Lucknow, he took a pledge to catch every bad instance of crime from Uttar Pradesh. But his honesty can't stand out in the world of crime, and he gets into a fight with the politically connected mob boss, Gajraj.

Mardaani
Mardaani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most acclaimed cop movies has two more instalments. Rani Mukherjee as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy portrays a strong and very hard-working officer of the Mumbai Police force. She takes charge of uncovering a Delhi-based child trafficking cartel.

Singham
Singham

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Ajay Devgan, who plays the role of an honest and courageous policeman named Bajirao Singham. He fights against injustice and encounters a corrupt politician, Jaikant Shikre, who decides to teach him a lesson, which leads to a great twist in the movie.

Simmba
Simmba

Where to watch: ZEE5

Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh, is a corrupt police officer who works for the biggest smuggler in town named Durva. However, when he gets to know that a woman was assaulted by Durva's brothers, his life took an unusual turn, and he decides to take a stand for the lady.

